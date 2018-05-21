Gaven Largent to Dailey & Vincent

Those of you who have been wondering what Gaven Largent was going to do with his considerable musical talents after leaving Blue Highway can wonder no longer.

It was announced last night that he will be joining Dailey & Vincent on banjo later this month.

On banjo you say? I thought he played the reso-guitar.

That, of course, is true. But he is also a crackerjack five string man, and actually made his full time professional debut playing banjo with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper in 2015. This young man gets around.

When we caught up with Gaven this afternoon, he shared a few words about the transition.

“It’s been a busy couple weeks, you know. I just got married on the 12th, and now I get to start this new career. This is a huge opportunity for me to be able to perform a lot more, to many new audiences. It’s a big shift for me musically as well from what I have been doing for the past nearly 3 years with Blue Highway. I’ll be playing more banjo now than I ever have, and still be playing dobro- which I’m also thankful for. Really, I’ll be playing more than I ever have.

My wife and I plan on moving to Nashville after she graduates from James Madison University this December, so that’s another big change for us. I feel like Nashville is the place for a musician like me to be right now. We are so excited for all these open doors we’ve been blessed with, and excited for what God has for us in the future!

Thanks so much to Jamie and Darrin for bringing me on – I can’t wait to start!”

Many congratulations to this talented young musician, and to Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent for landing such a hot young picker.