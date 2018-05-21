Southern Sisters tour hits the road next month

A pair of bluegrass songbirds are teaming up for a special tour next month. Amanda Cook from northwest Florida and Kristy Cox from Australia will be splitting a bill in June for what they are calling the Southern Sisters Bluegrass Tour.

They will start down on the Gulf Coast, and then make their way up through southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina. Each artist will perform a full 45 minute set with a full band made up of members of each of their touring groups. The “sisters” are sure to join each other for some sweet southern harmonizing as well.

Both Amanda and Kristy are Mountain Fever artists with new projects in hand. They have roughly similar sounds, with a number of distinctions. Both play contemporary bluegrass, featuring songs and stories from a woman’s perspective, but Kristy is a bit more acoustic country, while Amanda hews closer to the grass.

The shows will all be held in smaller rooms so attendees can expect an intimate concert experience.

Tour stops include:

June 1 – Barrnieau Park Community Center, Molino, FL

June 2 – The Listening Room of Mobile, Mobile, AL

June 7 – Dyson House Listening Room, Baton Rouge, LA

June 8 – Marsalons Feed and Seed, Covington, LA

June 14 – The Grind Cafe, Morganton, NC

June 16 – The Floyd, Country Store, Floyd, VA

June 17 – Roberdel Baptist Church, Rockingham, NC

If you enjoy contemporary bluegrass with a woman’s touch, any of those shows promise an entertaining evening of great music.