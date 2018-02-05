Fuel To My Fire video from Midnight Skyracer

Posted on by John Lawless

British grassers Midnight Skyracer have dropped a music video to coincide with the release of their debut album, Fire. It’s for the ersatz title track, Fuel to My Fire, written by mandolinist Leanne Thorose.

The Skyracers are a quintet of English and Irish musicians, with Tabitha Agnew on banjo, Laura Carravick on fiddle, Charlotte Carravick on guitar, and Eleanor Wilkie on bass. All five ladies take their turn with vocals, but Leanne has the lead on this one.

Fire is available now for download purchase from all the popular sites, or on CD from the band online.

