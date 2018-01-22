Friday photos from Yee Haw ’18

Friday was a fun day at the Yee Haw Music Fest 2018. MC Jo Odom brought Donna Ulisse and the Poor Mountain Boys on first. Donna’s bubbly personality, wonderful song writing skills, and top shelf singing set the tone for day. The Larry Stephenson Band followed. Donna and Larry are dear friends and have a little fun “chirping” at each other from the stage. The audience were given some good laughs. Larry joined Donna during her evening set to give the crowd a taste of something special.

Monroe Crossing completed their second day with a little of everything from bluegrass to “mograss”. Their high energy show is hard to match.

The Cleverlys ended the day’s show with their own brand of silliness. The majority of the audience had never seen them and were amazed by the show.