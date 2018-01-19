Old Time Music Get-Together launches in Floyd, VA

The tiny mountain town of Floyd, VA has an interesting history in traditional string music. Since 1965 it had served as the home of County Sales, at one time the largest mail order retailer of bluegrass, old time, and early country music. Sadly, Wednesday was their final day of operation, as music sales have moved almost exclusively to online downloads.

Then there are the regular Friday night jams at The Old Country Store, with clog dancing and lots of boisterous music on stage, and surrounding the building outdoors and the nearby parking lots when the weather suits. As word spread, media in larger cities began to write about the charming little town in the Blue Ridge mountains, and more and more people have moved to the area, creating an artistic and musical community alongside the simple mountain folk who have populated the region for generations.

The arrival of the massive FloydFest event in 2002 brought even more attention to the small town, who have welcomed the many visitors and new residents brought in by the small town appeal, with the modern conveniences. Bluegrass label Mountain Fever also makes its home nearby.

Now the new proprietors of The Old Country Store have launched a weekend music workshop called the Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together, offering both intermediate and advances classes for fiddle, banjo, guitar, dance, and singing. This initial event will be held March 15-18 at the Floyd Ecovillage in Floyd County.

Instructors include recognized experts in both performance and instruction in old time music, and registration for the three days runs $350, with options for meals and lodging available as well. A variety of off site lodging is also offered within a short distance from the workshop site.

Classes start on Thursday afternoon, and run through Sunday mid-day. Registrants can select the teachers and tracks they wish to pursue, and there will be a number of concerts and dances on the schedule, plus late night jamming.

All the details about the Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together can be seen online.