Friday at Norwalk Music Festival

Friday morning at the 2017 Norwalk Music Festival saw early thunderstorms that cleared out by mid-morning. The storms stayed south of Norwalk and the Huron County Fairgrounds the rest of the day.

Out of the Blue opened the stage show and kept the crowd on the edge of its collective seat. Ohio’s own New Outlook always brings a great sound to a stage and their top flight music store to the festival goers. Tony and Dara Wray once again brought Blue Mafia to Norwalk. They provide great harmonies.

Host band Harbourtown put in their second appearance of the weekend. At this point I need to apologize to promoter Kurt Hickman – yes Kurt with a “K” and not a “C”. I have known Kurt for 20+ years and should know better!

Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle closed out the show. They have become a “must see” band.