On Saturday July 8, Jessie Baker, banjo player with Dailey & Vincent, was married to Gabrielle Bowers in Indianapolis, where both of them grew up.

The two have been dating this past dozen years since they first met at Bean Blossom where Jessie was playing with Karl Shiflett. He was teaching a banjo workshop, and she was there as a mandolin student. Talk about meeting bluegrass cute!

The wedding was attended by both of their families, plus friends and a variety of bluegrass folks they had met over the years. Blue Mafia performed at the reception.

After honeymooning in Oregon and Seattle, Jessie and Gabrielle will reside in Nashville with their blended family, a 2 year old lab named Monroe and a 7 year old German Shepherd, Levon.

Gabrielle is an autism consultant for Williamson County Schools in Nashville.

Congratulations Jessie and Gabrielle!