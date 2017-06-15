SMBMA Inductees for 2017 Hall of Honor

The Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association established its Hall of Honor in 2016 to honor the pioneers and major contributors to bluegrass music in the area.

Over the course of this summer, at four Michigan festivals, the 2017 class of inductees will be welcomed into the Hall.

This year’s inductees are:

Gary and Maggie Bilby

Burke Cole

Dana Cupp Sr.

Leroy Drumm

Fred Ellis

Pete Goble

Cayce and Ruth Kiger

Mitchell Manns

Roy and Fay McGinnis

Freddie Newby

Cranford (Ford) Nix

Ralph Paige

Virgil Shouse

Bill and Pam Warren

Robert White

Members are invited to make nominations for the 2018 class of inductees by going to the SMBMA web site, and submitting a person or persons’ name and information.

The Association was founded in August 2014, and has since grown by leaps and bounds. This year, they have taken on the task of managing Blissfield Bluegrass on the River, a one-day event in Blissfield, Michigan. The previous manager withdrew support for the festival, so the Association stepped up to save the event.