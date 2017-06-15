SMBMA Inductees for 2017 Hall of Honor

The Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association established its Hall of Honor in 2016 to honor the pioneers and major contributors to bluegrass music in the area.
Over the course of this summer, at four Michigan festivals, the 2017 class of inductees will be welcomed into the Hall.
This year’s inductees are:
- Gary and Maggie Bilby
- Burke Cole
- Dana Cupp Sr.
- Leroy Drumm
- Fred Ellis
- Pete Goble
- Cayce and Ruth Kiger
- Mitchell Manns
- Roy and Fay McGinnis
- Freddie Newby
- Cranford (Ford) Nix
- Ralph Paige
- Virgil Shouse
- Bill and Pam Warren
- Robert White
Members are invited to make nominations for the 2018 class of inductees by going to the SMBMA web site, and submitting a person or persons’ name and information.
The Association was founded in August 2014, and has since grown by leaps and bounds. This year, they have taken on the task of managing Blissfield Bluegrass on the River, a one-day event in Blissfield, Michigan. The previous manager withdrew support for the festival, so the Association stepped up to save the event.