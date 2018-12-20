Fly Possum Fly video from Emi Sunshine and Grant Maloy Smith

When celebrated singer, songwriter, and storyteller Grant Maloy Smith published his children’s book earlier this year, he recognized that its story simply cried out for a song. So he wrote one, and since his target audience was young readers, he pitched the song to teen Americana artist Emi Sunshine to see if she would like to participate.

Well, when she heard Grant’s charming tale of a possum who saved Christmas, Emi was on board, and the song was recorded – bluegrass style, complete with banjo and fiddle.

And just in time for Christmas, they have produced a music video that shares the story of Smith’s book, Fly Possum Fly, when a Virginia family bails Santa out with a passel o’ possums to pull the sleigh when Rudolph comes down sick on Christmas Eve. The video features Grant and Eli singing the song, along with the illustrations from the book, which has already won a Gold medal in the Mom’s Choice awards.

Intended for children 3-9 years old, the book will tickle their imagination with the absurdity of the lowly possum saving the day.

You can find out more about Fly Possum Fly online.