Billy Blue Records signs Rick Lang

Billy Blue Records, Nashville’s newest bluegrass label, has signed New Hampshire songwriter, Rick Lang, and will release his next all-star Gospel project later this year.

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout will contain vocal performances from a wide range of prominent bluegrass artists on a set of new songs from Lang. Included are contributions from Dave Adkins, High Road, Marty Raybon, The Whites, Claire Lynch, Bradley Walker, Cox Family, Kenny and Amanda Smith, Larry Cordle, and Jerry Salley.

Salley, who is Billy Blue’s A/R Creative Director, also produced the album, the 7th of Rick’s career, all highlighting his remarkable skill as a songwriter.

“The opportunity to produce this collection of Rick’s music has been an absolute honor. Working with Rick and capturing his vision for the project has been a true highlight in my producing career. We worked hard to match each artist with the perfect song. I can’t thank Rick enough for asking me to be a part of this very special recording.”

Lang’s previous releases have accumulated substantial critical acclaim. He 2010 record, Look To The Light, was recognized with both a Dove and an IBMA award.

He expressed his gracious thanks to everyone who has helped with the new one.

“I am beyond grateful that so many of my favorite singers offered to bring their talents to this project. It is a blessing in my life. Jerry was masterful in overseeing every aspect from beginning to end. I owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who was involved in the making of this album.

Spreading the Holy Word of God through my songwriting and music is one of my life’s greatest priorities. I sincerely hope that folks enjoy listening to each and every song on Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout.”

Look for the new album November 16 on Billy Blue Records.