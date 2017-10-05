Flatt Lonesome Fridays starts tomorrow on Classic Country Radio

It’s Flatt Lonesome everywhere!

Daniel Mullins, mid-morning host on Classic Country Radio, has come up with a clever idea for a special program once a month. Starting tomorrow (October 6), the first Friday of each month will be declared Flatt Lonesome Friday, with a member of the band spending the 10:30-11:00 a.m. slot with Daniel on the air. Fiddler/vocalist Charli Robertson goes first, and has picked out some of her favorite songs to play during her segment.

She will also be sharing inside details on their new album, Silence In These Walls, and stories about life on the road with her brother and sister.

All six members have chosen a date to be with Daniel over the next few months:

October 6 – Charli Robertson

November 3 – Buddy Robertson

December 1 – Michael Stockton

January 5 – Dominic Illingworth

February 2 – Kelsi Harrigill

March 2 – Paul Harrigill

You can catch the Daniel Mullins Midday Music Spectacular from 10:00 a.m. to noon weekdays on Classic Country Radio, broadcasting over the air in southern Ohio, and worldwide online or via their Android or iOS app. Listen for him to play a good mix of bluegrass, traditional country, and Americana during his shift. All times eastern.