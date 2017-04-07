Flashback Fridays #3 – Two Rivers

For this week’s Flashback Friday the guys have shared a live music video for Two Rivers, another track from their upcoming Pinecastle debut album, Foxhounds and Fiddles. It’s a tender ballad written by guitarist/vocalist Richard Bennett with Shawn Lane, showing a gentler side of the band.

Each Friday we’ll have another video from Flashback, right up to April 21 when the record releases.

In addition to Bennett, Flashback includes Phil Leadbetter on reso-guitar, Curt Chapman on bass, Don Rigsby on mandolin, and Stuart Wyrick on banjo/guitar. All save Stuart were members of J.D. Crowe & The New South back in the mid-’90s, and recorded the Flashback album with him then. Guess where the band name came from.

Visit them online for more info about Flashback, or to place a pre-order for Foxhounds and Fiddles.