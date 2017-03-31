Flashback Friday #2 – Foxhounds and Fiddles

For the second edition of Flashback Fridays, the guys have sent along a live performance video of the title track from their upcoming debut album, Foxhounds and Fiddles. We’ll be counting down each week with a new video on Fridays, right up to the release date of April 21.

This one was written by band members Richard Bennett and Don Rigsby about being able to hear the sounds of home. Don sings the lead in his inimitably distinctive style.

Flashback is a reunion of four former members of The New South who toured with J.D. Crowe in the mid-1990s, and recorded with him for the Flashback album in ’94. In addition to Bennett on guitar and Rigsby on mandolin, the band consists of Phil Leadbetter on reso-guitar and Curt Chapman on bass, with Stuart Wyrick tapped to fill the banjo spot.

Since moving on from Crowe, the four New Southerners have worked with a variety of top bluegrass bands. Bennett worked for a time in a Dolly Parton show in Pigeon Forge, TN; Chapman went back to school; and Leadbetter successfully fought off cancer – three times! Now back together again, they are eager to take their new music to the bluegrass masses.

Foxhounds and Fiddles is available now for pre-order from a number of popular digital download sites. Check back next week for another edition of Flashback Fridays.