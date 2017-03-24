Flashback Friday launches at Bluegrass Today

We’d like to announce a new Friday feature here at Bluegrass Today, running up to April 21, the official release date for Foxhounds and Fiddles, the debut album from Flashback.

Bluegrass has had a long history with supergroups, bands that form with top pickers and singers from other established acts. Some rise and fall quickly amid great fanfare, while others like IIIrd Tyme Out and The Grascals go on to headline festivals and top the charts for years. Flashback is the latest such group to emerge, reuniting the former members of J.D. Crowe & The New South, circa 1995, the ones who recorded Crowe’s classic Flashback album, hence the name.

Richard Bennett is on guitar, Don Rigsby on mandolin, Phil Leadbetter on reso-guitar, and Curt Chapman on bass. They’ve brought Stuart Wyrick in to fill the J.D. Crowe role (no pressure!) as they bring that sound, and their own special touches, to bluegrass music in this new era.

Each week the guys will have a new video, of either them performing one of the tracks live or chatting about the record. This first finds them sharing some thoughts about bluegrass over the intervening twenty plus years, and their vision for Flashback.

Join us each Friday for another installment of Flashback Fridays!