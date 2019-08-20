Fireside Collective to Mountain Home Music

Urban grassers Fireside Collective have signed with Mountain Home Music Company for their next recording. Both the band and their new label call North Carolina’s Asheville region their home.

The quintet has been on a roll since taking first place in the MerleFest band competition in 2016, quickly followed by a Momentum Award nomination from the IBMA. They have been touring aggressively this past few years, winning praise from festival and club audiences across the southeast. With two prior albums to their credit, they are eager to get to work on another with their new label partners.

Banjo player Alex Genova says…

“I could not be more excited to be working with Mountain Home. When I was growing up, listening to bluegrass music as a teenager in Wisconsin, much of my experience with great, authentic, bluegrass came from my collection of CDs. A great number of the albums that inspired me then and continue to inspire me today have the Mountain Home logo on them. It is an honor to get to work with their amazing team and to be a part of their incredible roster of artists.”

Along with Alex, Fireside Collective is Jesse Iaquinto on mandolin, Tommy Maher on reso-guitar, Carson White on bass, and Joe Cicero on guitar. They make a point to honor the boundaries of the bluegrass style mainly in the breach, using the traditional instruments to perform original music that draws heavily on folk, blues, and pop influences in their acoustic sound.

Ty Gilpin with Mountain Home says that they have had they eye on Fireside Collective for some time.

“We have watched as this fine group has moved from the backyard, to local Asheville sensation, to one of the most sought after new national touring bands in roots music! We are excited to be part of their growing success and to help take them to the next level.”

Here are a couple of videos of the guys on stage doing their thing…

A debut single from the first Mountain Home project is due early next month, with a complete album to follow in 2020.