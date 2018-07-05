Ferguson & Henry on tour in Ireland

The cross-cultural bluegrass act, Ferguson & Henry, is on tour in Ireland this week and next, starting tonight in Belfast.

The group consists of US singer and songwriter, Gary Ferguson, along with Irish dobro master Colin Henry and his son, James Henry, on banjo. Ferguson has led his own Garyy Ferguson Band since the 1980s from his home base in southeastern Pennsylvania, and is well known in bluegrass circles over here as the writer of of Larry Sparks’ hit song, Last Day At Gettysburg. Colin and James are both respected instrumental performers in Ireland who have worked there with Ferguson in the past.

This will mark Gary’s 12th tour of the island, with stops scheduled in Sligo, Kerry, Mayo, Kildare, and Dublin before returning to the states on July 15.

Here are a couple of video from their last Irish tour in 2016.

Full tour details are available online.