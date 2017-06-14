Feller & Hill to Rural Rhythm

Rural Rhythm Records, based in Nashville, has announced the signing of Indiana grassers Feller & Hill to the label. Their next album, Brothers and Heroes, is expected from Rural Rhythm this fall.

The singing duo first hit in 2012 when banjoist Chris Hill departed Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show to help launch the new act with mandolinist Tom Feller. A debut album the next year was remarkable for the guys’ spot-on representations of Buck Owens songs, done with a bluegrass twist. Over time, the influence of The Boys From Indiana, an iconic band from the 1970s that featured several members of Tom’s family, has become more visible in their music.

A debut single from Brothers and Heroes is set for release early in July. You can expect strong harmony singing, and stellar vocal performances in general from Fellet & Hill, with Chris Hill being one of the most dynamic tenor vocalists in our business.

More details should be coming soon.