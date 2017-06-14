There was another lovely bluegrass wedding this past weekend in western Massachusetts when one of Boston’s bluegrass power couples, Laura Orshaw and Tony Watt, were married. Tony teaches guitar, mandolin, and jam classes in Cambridge, and Laura plays fiddle for every band in town, it seems.

The two were wed on Saturday, June 10 in Greenfield, MA, though they turned it into a weekend long, festival-style camp out with all their musician friends jamming both Friday and Saturday nights. Following the ceremony, the Caleb Klauder Country Band from Portland, OR played dance music for the bridge and groom, and their guests.

During the ceremony, Laura and Tony performed a duet version of Shawn Camp and Guy Clark’s Magnolia Wind as part of their vows.

Their friend, reso-guitarist Adam Frehm of Love Buzz Photo & Cinema provided these photos.

The couple will reside in Cambridge.

Congratulations Laura and Tony!