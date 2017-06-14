Congratulations Laura and Tony!

Posted on by John Lawless

There was another lovely bluegrass wedding this past weekend in western Massachusetts when one of Boston’s bluegrass power couples, Laura Orshaw and Tony Watt, were married. Tony teaches guitar, mandolin, and jam classes in Cambridge, and Laura plays fiddle for every band in town, it seems.

The two were wed on Saturday, June 10 in Greenfield, MA, though they turned it into a weekend long, festival-style camp out with all their musician friends jamming both Friday and Saturday nights. Following the ceremony, the Caleb Klauder Country Band from Portland, OR played dance music for the bridge and groom, and their guests.

During the ceremony, Laura and Tony performed a duet version of Shawn Camp and Guy Clark’s Magnolia Wind as part of their vows.

Their friend, reso-guitarist Adam Frehm of Love Buzz Photo & Cinema provided these photos.

The couple will reside in Cambridge.

Congratulations Laura and Tony!

  • Laura Orshaw and Tony Watt sit in with the Caleb Klauder Country Band following their wedding ceremony (June 10, 2017) - photo by Adam Frehm
  • Laura Orshaw and Tony Watt sing Magnolia Wind to each other during their wedding ceremony (June 10, 2017) - photo by Adam Frehm

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy