WOBO’s 1st Annual Bluegrass Bash

WOBO is a non-profit radio station in the greater Cincinnati area. We are hosting this bluegrass event as a fundraiser for the station. Advanced tickets are $25. Bands to appear are: The Lonesome River Band, Darrell Webb, The Bluegrass Outlaws, The Bluegrass Mafia, Gary Strong and Hard Times, The Kepp Road Boys, and Newtown. Camping is available. This event will be held at the Clermont County Fairgrounds, located at 1000 Locust Street in Owensville Ohio. For tickets and information, visit our website at www.WOBOfm.com or call 859-992-5775.