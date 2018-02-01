Jenny Brook 18th Annual Bluegrass Festival

After 18 years, the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival is still alive and pickin’ at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds! Featuring award-winning national and regional acts, Jenny Brook brings together the finest in bluegrass music each year at a family friendly price!

Our all-star lineup this year include Grammy Award Winner and 8-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Gibson Brothers, The Seldom Scene, US Navy Band-Country Current, Audie Blaylock & Redline, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Feller & Hill and the Bluegras Buckaroo’s, Mickey Galyean & Cullen’s Bridge, Remington Ryde, Po Ramblin’ Boys, Marteka & William, Bill and the Belles, Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing, Zink & Company, Feinberg Brothers, Dreamcatcher, Zolla Boys, Clem Hawkins Revival and Seth Sawyer Band. Also excited to have a Jimmy Martin Tribute and a James King Tribute.

Drop by for a day or bring your camper to put down roots on the festival grounds for all four days: the Jenny Brook experience is yours to mold! Each day features numerous attractions, from the star-studded Main Stage, to the more intimate environs of the Artist Stage where many of those same stars will share the memories and musical wisdom accrued over the course of a life on the road. All new last year was the Weston Stage where fans loved getting up close to all the great entertainers! If you moonlight as a picker yourself, the late-night Sugar House Stage even lets amateurs jam with the artists after the Main Stage lights have dimmed. And that’s not even getting to our Music Academy programming for kids, who get in free with their parents’ paid admission!

Check out our website www.jennybrookbluegrass.com for tickets, artist bios and FAQs, or contract organizer Candi Sawyer directly at candi@jennybrookbluegrass.com or 802-518-2126!