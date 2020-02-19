Dailey & Vincent LandFest heads to Texas

For the past six years, Dailey & Vincent have hosted a big music festival in Hiawassee, GA with top artists from both the bluegrass and traditional country worlds. LandFest In The Mountains, as the event is called, has become quite popular in this time, so much so that a second annual festival is set to debut this spring.

Lonestar LandFest is set to launch May 30-31 in Grand Prairie, TX, a suburb of Dallas. All concerts will be held at The Theatre in Grand Prairie, a modern indoor facility located between Dallas and Forth Worth.

Entertainment once again will draw from acts that appeal to bluegrass and classic country fans. Dailey & Vincent will, of course, appear both days, along with superstars like Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Yonder Mountain String Band. Also on the bill are Jake Hoot, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Bradley Walker.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 21), but a special pre-sale is in effect for tomorrow for D&V fans. You’ll need to use the code LANDFEST when you order tickets via AXS. Ticket prices are not yet listed, but both 1 and 2 day passes will be offered.

The pre-sale is available only on Thursday (2/20) from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. (CST).

This expected to be a big event, and the best seats should go quickly.

Georgia Dailey & Vincent fans can look forward to their LandFest, September 17-19.