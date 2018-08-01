Early happenings at Milan Bluegrass Festival

Early arrivals at the Milan Bluegrass Festival were treated to a jam hosted by the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association. A number of musicians participated and were applauded by an appreciative audience. The jam was followed by bluegrasser’s favorite pastime – eating. It appears that it takes five bluegrassers to start a charcoal fire. Festival promoter, Mark Gaynier, provided burgers and buns, and everyone brought a covered dish. The head cook was Association VP, John Bayerl.

Wednesday opens the stage show. The day’s lineup includes Dave Adkins, Larry Efaw, Little Roy and Lizzy, Junior Sisk, and Doyle Lawson.