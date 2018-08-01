Time That I Was Leavin’ video from Brandon Lee Adams

Tritium Music has released a music video to accompany the debut single, Time That I Was Leavin’, from Brandon Lee Adams.

A singer/songwriter and guitarist, Brandon wrote all the songs on the upcoming album, for which the single is the title track. His study of the guitar has taken him through many types of music, but bluegrass and acoustic music have had the deepest impact on him. He is a native Appalachian with a deep appreciation for the mountain music of his culture, but you can hear plenty of the blues in his singing as well.

Time That I Was Leavin’ finds Adams in good company, with assistance from stellar bluegrass artists like Sammy Shelor, Carl Jackson, and Forrest O’Connor in the studio.

The single is out today, and is available at all the popular download and streaming sites. Radio programmers can download the track at AirPlay Direct.

The full album will drop September 15 on Tritium Music, a new label based in North Carolina. It is a concept project with all the songs examining the process and the reasons for leaving.