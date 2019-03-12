Dub Bryant to Dave Adkins Band

North Georgia bassist Dub Bryant has been announced as the newest member of the Dave Adkins Band.

Dub has been involved in bluegrass music this past twenty years. Unlike many bass players who switch over from other instruments when a bassist is needed, Bryant was drawn to the instrument as a young boy. As a child he would always watch the musicians instead of the singers when his parents took him to a show, and he started on the bass at the tender age of ten.

More recently, he had been working with Dismal Creek in Florida, until moving to Pigeon Forge, TN in June 2016. All of east Tennessee is chock full of bluegrass music, but Sevier County is particularly thickly grown with it owing to the many venues who hire artists to play at the tourist attractions. A gig with the house band at Sugarland’s Moonshine Distillery led to the formation of Unbridled Strings with Mike Tallent, and they have been successful in Tennessee and North Carolina since launching the group.

Working now with Adkins, Dub will get to tour extensively across the country. Dave has a very busy schedule for 2019, taking him throughout the southeast, and up into Canada as well as Oklahoma, Michigan, South Dakota, and Idaho.

Bryant joins Joey Shanns on banjo and reso-guitar, and Daniel Collier on fiddle, with Adkins on guitar in their dynamic and power-packed live stage show. The big draw is Dave’s larger-than-life singing voice and his dramatic interpretations of bluegrass, Gospel, and acoustic country songs.

You can keep an eye on their tour dates online.