Delebration closes out Wide Open Bluegrass

Posted on by John Lawless

Delebration, an all-star jam with Del McCoury, ands the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass – photo by Frank Baker

The IBMA closed out their big annual festival, Wide Open Bluegrass, with an all-star jam based around our patriarch, Del McCoury, and his very talented family.

Joining Del on stage were Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Dierks Bentley, Sierra Hull, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Ronnie Bowman, and every McCoury family member in sight, for a celebration of bluegrass and related musical forms as night fell in Raleigh, NC.

Weather had been a factor on Friday night, when lightning in the sky forced an early cancellation, but the stars were out for Saturday, in more ways than one.

Thanks to Frank Baker for his yeoman’s work all week chronicling the World of Bluegrass, The International Bluegrass Music Awards, and Wide Open Bluegrass last week. We’ll have more of his work as this week wears on.

  • Sam Bush at Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sam Bush and Del McCoury at Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sam Bush joins the Del McCoury Band at Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sam Bush joins the Del McCoury Band at Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Jerry Douglas joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Jerry Douglas joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dierks Bentley joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dierks Bentley joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dierks Bentley joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dierks Bentley joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dierks Bentley joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dierks Bentley joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Dierks Bentley with Del McCoury for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Ronnie Bowman joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Ronnie Bowman joins Del McCoury for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Ronnie Bowman joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sierra Hull joins Sam Bush and the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sam Bush and the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sierra Hull joins Sam Bush and the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sierra Hull joins Sam Bush and the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sam Bush, Sierra Hull, and Ronnie McCoury with the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Rob and Ronnie McCoury with the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • The Del McCoury Band at Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Jean McCoury at Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sam Bush joins the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • All-Star finale with the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • All-Star finale with the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • All-Star finale with the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Audience loving Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • Jean and Del McCoury at Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker
  • All-Star finale with the Del McCoury Band for Delebration at the 2019 Wide Open Bluegrass - photo by Frank Baker

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today