Delebration closes out Wide Open Bluegrass

The IBMA closed out their big annual festival, Wide Open Bluegrass, with an all-star jam based around our patriarch, Del McCoury, and his very talented family.

Joining Del on stage were Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Dierks Bentley, Sierra Hull, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Ronnie Bowman, and every McCoury family member in sight, for a celebration of bluegrass and related musical forms as night fell in Raleigh, NC.

Weather had been a factor on Friday night, when lightning in the sky forced an early cancellation, but the stars were out for Saturday, in more ways than one.

Thanks to Frank Baker for his yeoman’s work all week chronicling the World of Bluegrass, The International Bluegrass Music Awards, and Wide Open Bluegrass last week. We’ll have more of his work as this week wears on.