Debut single releases for Grasstime

Nashville-based Grasstime has released a first single from their upcoming debut, self-titled album.

It’s their version of the Gospel bluegrass classic, Cryin’ Holy Unto The Lord, which like most cuts of this song this past 40 years, owes a great deal to the iconic recording of it made by J.D. Crowe & The New South in 1975.

Grasstime consists of Chad Bennett on bass, John Donahoe on fiddle and mandolin, Steve Hall and Robbie Morris on guitar, and Sheri Willis on banjo. They perform regularly at Arrington Vineyards just south of Nashville.

Here’s a taste of the single…

The full album is expected early next month, and fans can purchase a copy of the single as a download from the band’s web site. It will soon be available to radio programmers through Airplay Direct.