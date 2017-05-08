Debut single releases for Grasstime

Posted on by John Lawless

Nashville-based Grasstime has released a first single from their upcoming debut, self-titled album.

It’s their version of the Gospel bluegrass classic, Cryin’ Holy Unto The Lord, which like most cuts of this song this past 40 years, owes a great deal to the iconic recording of it made by J.D. Crowe & The New South in 1975.

Grasstime consists of Chad Bennett on bass, John Donahoe on fiddle and mandolin, Steve Hall and Robbie Morris on guitar, and Sheri Willis on banjo. They perform regularly at Arrington Vineyards just south of Nashville.

Here’s a taste of the single…

The full album is expected early next month, and fans can purchase a copy of the single as a download from the band’s web site. It will soon be available to radio programmers through Airplay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy