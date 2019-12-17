Day 3 at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies

This report from Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies is a contribution from Melanie Wilson, principal with Wilson Pickins Promotions.

Day three of Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies in Pigeon Forge, TN came packed with more special surprises and stage excitement throughout the day.

There was a special banjo set to kick off the days festivities with Steve Wilson, Ben Greene, and Randy Smith. Wilson gave an overview of the new NC Bluegrass & Banjo Fest that debuted in November, and invited everyone to come back for the next one to be held in February 2021. Ben Greene and Randy Smith were two of the North Carolina banjo players honored at this year’s festival by the Earl Scruggs Center.

The Gentlemen of Bluegrass were up next with their solid traditional set to get the audience ready for a full day of great bands ahead.

Carolina Blue wowed the audience with the opportunity to showcase their very own new addition to the Daughters of Bluegrass, extraordinary Canadian fiddle player, Aynsley Porchak.

Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers delivered their entertaining stage show and were even joined by Lorraine Jordan for a fun duet.

The Garrett Newton Band and Friday’s highly anticipated headliner, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, both had fantastic shows with the added highlight of welcoming the great Paul Williams to share the stage with them for some songs. The festival and all of the artists and fans were grateful that Paul was up to visiting with us for a second day.

Lorraine’s Kitchen Food Truck also offered a dinner buffet on Friday, making it convenient for patrons to stay on site during the dinner hour to get their fill of delicious comfort food.