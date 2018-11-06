Dara Wray now representing Kim Robins & 40 Years Late

When we learned of Blue Mafia going on hiatus earlier this year, we knew that it wouldn’t be long before the various members found their way back into the bluegrass business.

The break was initiated by founder Tony Wray taking a position with the Tyminski Band, playing guitar and banjo with Dan Tyminski in his new alt-country/Americana venture. Whether the group will reform in future is an open question at this point, but they all recognized the switch as a great opportunity for Tony, and wished him well with Dan.

Today comes news that Blue Mafia mandolinist, singer, and songwriter, Dara Wray, Tony’s wife, will serve as the exclusive booking representative and publicist for Kim Robins & 40 Years Late. During the time that Blue Mafia was active, Dara held this same position in that band, and Kim has no doubt that Wray can help her as well.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled than to have Dara Wray on my team. Her knowledge of the bluegrass industry is extensive, and I look forward to working with her.”

Robins is a life-long singer and songwriter, who took her own hiatus to raise her eldest daughter, and is now back on the road with a band. Her most recent recording, Raining In Baltimore, was released last year on Pinecastle Records, and she was an official showcase artist at the 2018 IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh.

Wray says that she is likewise delighted to be working with Robins, and plans to see how well things go before deciding whether to take on any other clients.

You can learn more about Kim and her music online. Dara can be reached by phone (615-495-5122) or email.