Danny Paisley to Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of traditional bluegrass hero, Danny Paisley, to the label.

Danny and his road band, The Southern Grass, maintain a family history in bluegrass that goes back to Paisley’s father, Bob. After touring for a time with Ted Lundy and the Southern Mountain Boys in the late 1960s and early ’70s. In the late ’70s Bob was running the group, with Lundy in tow, as Bob Paisley and the Southern Grass. Danny came to work in the band as a young man, as did Ted’s sons, TJ and Bob.

Since Bob Paisley’s passing in 2004, Danny has fronted the group, which still includes TJ Lundy on fiddle and Bobby Lundy on bass, and now Danny’s son, Ryan, on mandolin. Young Ryan well understands that one day, the mantle will pass to him. A heart attack slowed Danny down a bit in 2013, but he isn’t ready to turn over the reins just yet.

He says that he and the guys are delighted to be working with their new label.

“The band and I are pleased to be joining the Pinecastle Records family. We look forward to partnering with such a favored company, and are delighted to announce our first Pinecastle release in 2020!”

In addition to Danny, Ryan, and TJ and Bobby, The Southern Grass includes Mark Delaney on banjo.

Lonnie Lassiter, owner of Pinecastle, is likewise psyched to have Paisley on board.

“We’re so excited to be working with Danny Paisley. He is a tremendous artist, a consummate professional and a delightful person. His music is a torch-bearer for our genre and we are looking forward to helping him continue to produce his amazing music.”

Work is set to begin on a new album shortly, which we should see sometime next year.