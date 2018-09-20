Daniel Pugh to Kevin Prater Band

Daniel Pugh is one of the newest youngsters on the professional bluegrass circuit, joining the Kevin Prater Band on upright bass.

The 17-year-old high school senior from Biscoe, NC, played a gig with the band in mid-August in Cambridge, Ohio. Prater thought so much of his playing that he offered Pugh the full-time gig during the intermission.

“I am so amazed at his vast knowledge of the music, as well as his talent on every instrument,” Prater said. “He understands what to play and why. Additionally, Daniel is a great young man who loves the road and the people of bluegrass.”

Pugh started playing electric guitar at age 12, but fell in love with the banjo at his first bluegrass jam, and Ralph Stanley became his hero. Family friends Shorty Byrd and Kenny Welch took Pugh with them to jams as often as possible. Shorty played upright bass, so it was natural for Pugh to transition to that instrument.