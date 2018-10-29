Dance, Dance, Dance video from Appalachian Road Show

It’s been a while since a new band has generated the level of excitement that has accompanied the debut of Appalachian Road Show. Founded by bluegrass stalwarts Barry Abernathy and Darrel Webb, and also including veterans Jim Van Cleve and Todd Phillips, the group was signed to Billy Blue Records before they had even played more than a couple of shows.

Abernathy had been absent from the music scene this past few years, so his return is worthy of note, especially to those who remember his stellar contributions to Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Mountain Heart, and IIIrd Tyme Out on banjo and vocals. Mandolinist and vocalist Webb has stayed busy with his Darrell Webb Band, which he has folded in order to pursue this new venture with Barry.

Van Cleve toured with Barry in Mountain Heart on fiddle for many years, but spent the past few years on the road with country artist Josh Turner. Bluegrass is happy to have him back. along with Todd Phillips on bass who contributed to so many classic albums from David Grisman, Laurie Lewis, and Tony Rice.

The first single from Appalachian Road Show, Dance, Dance, Dance, is now available, along with this music video released this past weekend. Watch as they turn this Steve Miller classic from 1976 into a flat footin’ experience.

The single is available for download purchase wherever you find your music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.