Dailey & Vincent hand out five years rings

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent took the opportunity of their recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry to offer a tribute to several of their band members who have been with them for some time. If you’ve caught their live show, you know that Dailey & Vincent regularly pay tribute to the contributions from their band, and honor them for their length of service.

This past weekend, the guys handed out matching rings to three members who had been with them for at least five years, including Jamie and Darrin wwho have been there since the start. Honored were mandolinist and vocalist Jeff Parker, with 10 years in the band, drummer Bob Mummert with 7 years, and banjo picker Jesse Baker with 6 years. Gus Arrendale, CEO of their sponsor, Springer Mountain Farms, was also on hand for the ceremony.

Knowing the value of capable and dependable musicians to a professional touring band, Jamie offered this tribute to their five year men. “When you’re a band leader, or in our case band leaders, it’s most crucial to surround ourselves with the very best musicians and singers you can possibly find. Darrin Vincent and I have been so blessed with these fine gentlemen that perform with us. Not only are they great musicians, entertainers and singers, but they’re great people!”

And with both leaders having worked long stints with other top groups, Jamie with Doyle Lawson and Darrin with Ricky Skaggs, Vincent wanted to express his thanks. “Being side men in the past, we understand the importance of being recognized and appreciated. Thanks to Gus Arrendale of Springer Mountain Farms for helping us show our gratitude for 5-plus years of loyalty and hard work. These rings are a small part of honoring and leaving behind their music legacy for them and their families to remember for years to come. Thank you and congratulations for a job well done, it’s much deserved.”

Congratulations to Jeff, Bob, and Jesse!