Dad video from Merle Monroe

Just in time for Father’s Day, Merle Monroe has released a video for the song, Dad, from their debut Pinecastle album, Back To The Country. The album isn’t out until June 21, but you can download the single right away with an online pre-order.

Merle Monroe is a project started recently by bluegrass veterans Tim Raybon and Daniel Grindstaff, who had worked together for some time as members of Tim’s brother’s group, Marty Raybon & Full Circle. Both are successful businessmen during the week, who love to play bluegrass on the weekends. Tim has a real estate agency in Nashville, and Daniel owns his own insurance agency in Elizabethton, TN.

They chose the band name for their two musical heroes, Merle Haggard and Bill Monroe, and their sound reflects both the smooth country sound of the Hag, and the raw bluegrass energy of Big Mon.

Dad is a song written by Skip Ewing, which he had included on his Coast Of Colorado album in 1988. Merle Monroe retains the acoustic country flavor of this tender ballad, but with an understated bluegrass feel. Tim gives the song a sincere treatment as it relates the story of recognizing all your dad had done for you growing up.

Joining Tim on guitar and Daniel on banjo in Merle Monroe are Jayd Raines on bass, Derek Deakins on fiddle, and John Doss on guitar.

Radio programmers can download the single now from AirPlay Direct.