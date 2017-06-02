Congratulations Sierra and Justin!

Last month saw the union of a pair of beloved bluegrass musicians when Sierra Hull and Justin Moses were married on May 14 in a small, private ceremony at an historic home in Brentwood, TN.

Justin and Sierra had known each other for many years, but only began dating more recently. They perform on the road in Sierra’s touring show, so togetherness is how they live their lives.

Sierra shared a few memories from their big day…

“It was an outdoor wedding and truly more breathtaking than either of us could have imagined. Perfect weather! My mom did all of the flower arrangements and decorations… she did an amazing job! We were surrounded by friends, family and lots of great food and music. The ceremony was short and sweet with a song (Till the Rivers All Run Dry) from Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski and Ron Block. During the reception our pal Ronnie Bowman sang an original song for our first dance. At the end of the evening after lots of BBQ, cake, games and laughter, we had a small jam with our friends that had brought their instruments. A perfect ending to a magical day! Music before the ceremony was provided by Ethan Jodziewicz and Ron Block. And my sweet friend and bridesmaid, Maria Kowalski (along with Ethan on bass), played violin as I walked down the aisle.”

Lovely.

She also shared these photos from the ceremony and reception.