Congratulations Sarah and Bryce!

This past weekend saw another beautiful bluegrass wedding, this time in Jacksonville, FL where Sarah Harris, mandolinist and vocalist with Trinity River Band, was married to Bryce Hall. He is also a musician who performed with his family’s bluegrass group, Tomorrow’s News. Bryce will be transitioning into a member of Trinity River Band, the Harris family business, over the course of this year.

The two were wed on April 29 at the Riverside Baptist Church in Jacksonville, an historic stone church designed by famed architect Addison Mizner. Its ornate sanctuary would seem to be a perfect setting for an exchange of vows.

Following a honeymoon at Disney World, the couple will reside in Callahan, FL.

Victor and Sarah met bluegrass cute, at a festival in Folkston, GA back in 2010 where they were both performing. They dated off and on for a while, but got back together for good after a Disney trip in 2015, hence the honeymoon choice.

Many candid wedding photos can be found on Sarah or Bryce’s Facebook pages.