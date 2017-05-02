Bill Bryson passes

Bill Bryson, well-known west coast-based bass player, passed away on Sunday afternoon, April 30, 2017. He was 70 years old and had been fighting the ravages of cancer.

He was a life-long musician, gifted instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, who, following his return from military service in Vietnam, played continuously with local and national bands, playing old-time, bluegrass, and country music mostly in Los Angeles and the wider California area.

Bryson was a significant member of the Bluegrass Cardinals, The Desert Rose Band, The Laurel Canyon Ramblers. He also toured with Country Gazette and recorded with The Dillards and Rose Maddox.

There aren’t any plans for services at this time.

R.I.P. Bill Bryson

