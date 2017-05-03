Galaxy adds Bluetooth to the Hot Spot

Galaxy Audio, makers of the popular Hot Spot powered monitor, have now added Bluetooth functionality to their PA6S unit.

Now branded as the PA6BT, it boasts all the features as before in its compact 12” x 8” x 7” system – two way speaker system, 170 watt amplifier, phantom power, and more – but now with the ability to use Bluetooth as an input source. It can accept a streaming signal from a cell phone, computer, or a Bluetooth-capable mixing system.

These small monitors have become popular with a number of bluegrass bands, as they can be easily mounted on microphone stands, and their compact size and light weight (6.5 lbs each) make them easy to store and load. And with one for each band member on a stand, there is no need to flood the stage with audio, a primary cause of feedback issues during a live show.

Both Hammertown and Backroads Bluegrass are endorsing artists for Galaxy.

Pass through inputs allow you to chain a number of them to the same input signal with XLR inputs on two discreet channels, and the new Bluetooth input allows each to accept the same streaming signal.

The PA6BT sells at dealers worldwide for roughly $300. See more details about this, or any of their other speaker enclosures, amplifiers, microphones, ear buds, wireless systems, mixers, or portable PA gear online.