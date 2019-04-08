Nate Lee, mandolinist with the Becky Buller Band, and Chrisanthi Zotos were married last month in New Mexico.

Lee shared this lovely remembrance of their day, which I doubt we could improve upon in any way.

“Chrisanthi and I met at a pickin’ party the day after Leadership Bluegrass 2014 (best class ever!), and we’ve been together ever since. We were married on March 23, 2019 in a private ceremony on the dunes at the White Sands National Monument in New Mexico. Our dear friend Chris Sanders, of the Hard Road Trio, officiated the ceremony.

We arrived at the dunes shortly before sunset, and after a bit of a walk we found an untouched area, just as the golden light hit the dunes. The whole day was beautiful and the weather was perfect, which was lucky because the wind can be up to 50 MPH at White Sands!

We got married on the five-year anniversary of the day we met, and we’re looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together!”

The newlyweds live in Nashville.

Congratulations Nate and Chrisanthi!