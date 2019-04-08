Larry Sparks at the Kentuckians of Michigan

The Kentuckians of Michigan have a long history of providing top notch bluegrass during the cold winter months in southeast Michigan.

This past Friday was no exception. Larry Sparks brought the Lonesome Ramblers to the Kentuckians stage. He played to a big, appreciative crowd. One audience member brought a promo picture of Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys from Larry’s tenure. The band was Ralph, Larry, Curly Ray Cline, and Melvin Goins. Larry autographed the picture and remarked while shaking his head: “I’m the only one left.”

Larry is celebrating his 55th year in bluegrass. His voice is as strong as ever!

He took us all on a trip down memory lane with songs like John Deere Tractor, Blue Virginia Blues, Tennessee 1949, and many more.

Look for Larry’s shows in your area and go see him.

Support your local music venues.