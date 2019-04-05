Billy Droze wins Inspirational Country Music Award

Last night in Nashville, the Inspirational Country Music Association handed out their 2019 Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House. The Association exists to “broaden and echo the message of Faith, Family and Country in the mainstream marketplace and to encourage, enable and recognize those individuals who share this message through their music and ministries.”

Amidst the many awards given to artists, writers, radio, and television, the ICMA also gives an award to the Bluegrass Artist of the Year, and this year’s recipient is Billy Droze. The Louisianna born singer and songwriter has generated quite a buzz in the bluegrass world since moving to Nashville. His songs have appeared regularly on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, recorded both by himself and by artists like The Grascals and Flatt Lonesome. Billy has #17 this week for his song, Coal Fed Train.

He told us this afternoon that he was shocked to find himself up on the podium.

“The love of music got me here, but the passion for the art of changing lives though song hopefully will let me remain doing what I live to do.

I didn’t have a speech prepared, ’cause when your up against the likes of Ricky Skaggs, the Isaacs, and Doyle Lawson, you never dream to hear your name! It was a rush to say the least. Only God can pull something like that off! I am blessed and beyond thankful to be recognized for my musical contributions.”

Congratulations to Billy for this much-deserved honor.