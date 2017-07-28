Congratulations Margaret and Michael!

Michael Reese and Margaret MacKay, guitarist and banjoist respectively with Boston-based Chasing Blue, were married on July 22. The ceremony was held in Margaret’s parents’ backyard in Wolfville, NS where she was raised.

The two met while studying at the Berklee College of Music and formed the band while living in Boston. Mike hails from Cincinnati, where he grew up playing with his parent’s bluegrass band.

Margaret says that they had a beautiful day for the wedding, and all their bandmates were in attendance, along with family and friends. Music for the ceremony was provided by Tony Watt and Laura Orshaw, also a member of Chasing Blue. Of course, the band played a set at the reception, along with Tricky Bitches from Portland, ME.

In lieu of a honeymoon, Mike and Maggie will be traveling from their home in Nova Scotia down to New England for a brief tour to coincide with the release of the band’s next album, Bood Ties, which releases August 2.

Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. and Mrs. Reese!