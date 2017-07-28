Sleeping With The Reaper drops for The Grascals

A debut single from The Grascals’ upcoming Mountain Home album, Before Breakfast, is available today to radio.

The band has chosen a new song by Grant Williams and Becky Buller to introduce their latest CD, a grim and mildly menacing wedding song called Sleeping With The Reaper. The lyrics may be moderately upsetting to a young single man, but the sound is all Grascals. Things start off with Kristin Scott Benson’s bluesy banjo followed by John Bryan’s mournful tenor voice as the song gets going.

Buller said that the concept from the song came from an ancient mountain aphorism.

“Grant had the idea to write something around the old saying ‘We don’t believe in divorce … murder, maybe … but never divorce’ and it just took off from there. The Grascals liked the creepy little tune and made it sound so fine.”

The track is available to radio programmers at Airplay Direct, and consumers who pre-order the album from any of the popular online sites will get an instant download of the single.

Before Breakfast – and yes, that refers to the old fiddle tune – is due for full release on September 1.