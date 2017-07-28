Kitty Amaral to play Newport Folk with Butch Robins

Kitty Amaral is a name to remember in bluegrass and old time music. Not yet out of high school, this Elk Creek, VA teen is already being recognized as a fiddler of note, so much so that she has been invited to bring her band, Cosmic String Coalition, to the prestigious Newport Folk Festival this weekend in Rhode Island.

Along with Kitty, the group contains a number of Virginia bluegrass all stars. Butch Robins is on banjo, Danny Nicely on guitar, and Aimee Curl on bass.

Here’s a video Amaral posted of Butch and herself working on the Bill Monroe classic, Jerusalem Ridge.

Kitty also performs with a couple of other groups in southwestern Virginia. You can keep up with her comings and goings on Facebook.