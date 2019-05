Jesse Brock, veteran bluegrass mandolinist and leader of Mainline Express, and Kristine Renee Tallent, were married on April 27.

The wedding was held at the Walland United Methodist Church in Walland, TN. It was a small, intimate service, with only family and close friends attending.

Kristine and Jesse are currently honeymooning in Key West, and will return to make a home in Franklin, TN.

Congratulations Jesse and Kristine!