Steve ‘n’ Seagulls headed to the US this summer

Popular Finnish grass-rockers Steve ‘n’ Seagulls have announced a 2019 North American tour in August and September. They will hit multiple cities in the eastern and central US, with two stops in Ontario, over this 18 date visit.

The band came to prominence for their acoustic versions of songs from AC/DC, played on bluegrass instruments. Both rockers and bluegrass lovers have warmed to the Seagulls’ quirky performances, which bring both the music, and the attitude, of Nordic metalheads to the world of acoustic music.

Here’s the video that started it all, their take on Thunderstruck, which has now been viewed almost 83,000,000 times online.

You can see them later this year in the following cities:

On most of these dates, Steve ‘n’ Seagulls will be supported by ClusterPluck from southern Illinois, an acoustic trio with a similar attitude to using bluegrass instruments.

Rock on!