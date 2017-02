Heidi and Ryan Greer, aka Heidi & Ryan, have released a music video for Come To Jesus, a lovely song they wrote for their self-titled debut album on Mountain Fever Records.

They blend this hopeful song of salvation with the story of a soldier lost at war, and turn out a very engaging video that should appeal to both the bluegrass and Gospel audience.

Heidi & Ryan is available wherever bluegrass music is sold, or directly from the band online.