Chris Williamson to Mountain Bridge

Mountain Bridge, from upstate South Carolina, has announced the addition of Chris Williamson. Chris was a founding member of Volume Five and will join the band on bass.

The group focuses on traditional bluegrass and Gospel music, and they perform regularly throughout the southeastern United States.

Other members include Chad Simpson on guitar and lead vocals, Codie Sloan on banjo, Josh Johnson on fiddle, and Barron Rogers on mandolin.

Josh says that they like to keep close to the old time way.

“We love the old sound and imitate it through the lens of our modern era.”

Here’s a sample of their show from last year when Brian Baker was on bass, doing an old folk song called The State Of Arkansas.

You can learn more about Mountain Bridge and check their performance schedule online.