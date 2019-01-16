Louisville Rambler drops for Blue Moon Rising

Less than two weeks after announcing their new lineup and a record deal with Mountain Fever, Blue Moon Rising has a debut single from their next project to share.

Founding member Keith Garrett is back with the band on mandolin, but this new track is one by guitarist Chris West. Louisville Rambler, written by Jerry Dill, tells of a Kentucky man’s downfall from alcohol abuse, eventually losing the woman he loves, who leaves him “standing on his knees in Louisville.”

Here’s a taste of the song.

In addition to Keith and Chris, Blue Moon Rising includes Justin Jenkins on banjo, Tim Tipton on bass, Brandon Bostic on reso-guitar, Randall Massengill on guitar, and Tim Tipton on bass.

The new album is expected later this year on Mountain Fever. Louisville Rambler is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.