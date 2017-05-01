Chris Austin Songwriting Contest winners at MerleFest 2017

This past weekend at MerleFest, the winners were announced in the 2017 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. Finalists had been announced a few weeks ago, and placement was decided during live performances before the judges by the writers of the selected songs on Friday, April 28.

The first place winner in the all-important bluegrass category is Linda Jean Stokley, a student at The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University, preparing for a career in our business.

Here’s a video she made of the song along with Montana Hobbs last year.

And the complete list of 2017 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest winners are…

Bluegrass

1st Place – Linda Jean Stokley (Versailles, KY.) – Cigarette Trees

2nd Place – Mike Bentley (Virgie, KY) – Waiting at the Harbor

3rd Place – Matthew Hurd (Rogersville, TN) – Life Underground

Gospel/Inspirational

1st Place – Paul Kelly (Santa Fe, NM), Buddy Guido (Mohawk, NY), Willie Schoellkopf (Buffalo, NY) – Trap Door (In the Ceiling)

2nd Place – Ian Meadows (Chester, CN) – Faithless Preacher

3rd Place – Kevin Hale (Brentwood, TN) – I’m Finally Going Home

Country

1st Place – Mary Bragg (Nashville, TN), Liz Poston (Nashville, TN) – Lucky Strike

2nd Place – Carly Burruss (Cumming, GA) – Communion Wine

3rd Place – Erin James (Nashville, TN) – Wilted Flower

General

1st Place – Catherine Backus (Bedford, VA) – Tomatoes

2nd Place – Alexa Rose (Boone, NC) – Borrow your Heart

3rd Place – Shay Martin Lovette (Boone, NC), Locke Griffith (Carrboro, NC) – Bermuda Run

Here’s a photo of the winners with this year’s judges, Maya de Vitry, Mark Brinkman, Jim Lauderdale, and Joseph Terrell (in front).