Mayhayley’s House coming in June from Lonesome River Band

Mountain Home Music has announced a June 23 release for Mayhayley’s House, their next album for Lonesome River Band.

It will contain 13 new tracks from one of bluegrass music’s most enduring bands, now in their 34th year of performing and recording as a unit. Headed by veteran banjo icon Sammy Shelor, LRB also features Brandon Rickman on guitar, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, Barry Reed on bass, and Jesse Smathers on mandolin.

The band has dedicated this project to Mayhayley Lancaster, an outspoken activist, attorney, and self-described seer who lived in Heard County, Georgia during the first half of the 20th century. Branded by some as a witch, she gave personal readings from her home, and was involved in a number of high profile murder cases in the region. She ran unsuccessfully for the Georgia legislature in 1926, arguing for better roads and health care options for poor, rural people.

Known for her unorthodox appearance, the one-eyed fortune teller was viewed with mistrust by city folks, but was seen as a champion by many in rural areas, especially for her ability to find lost items. She was also a folk singer and a midwife for women in Heard County.

Her name serves as the title of one of the tracks on Mayhayley’s House, but I suppose we’ll have to hear it understand why. That’s her on the cover as well.

Though not available for delivery until the end of June, fans can pre-order the album now online, and receive an instant download of the opening track, Wrong Road Again, a driving bluegrass number in the LRB tradition. That song will be released as a single within the next few weeks.

For all news and information about Lonesome River Band, including their touring schedule, visit the group online.